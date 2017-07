Our boy Toni Kerkelä put on a stripey top, bought a baguette and headed to France to rip up the Les 2 Alpes glacier at the Garage Camp. The DVP crew were there to document the slip-sliding from him and a buncha buddies blitzing the park setup. Sadly Toni didn’t ride in the stripey top or with the baguette. There’s always next season, buddy!

Les 2 Alpes is on FIRE right now. Check the latest bit of local lapping from the homies.

Romain de Marchi's dope part from the long-awaited new Wildcats movie is one not to be missed!

Antti Autti muses on how the mountains can be the best life coach out there...

Plenty of good shit's been popping of in Folgefonna recently, and the Bad Plans boys were there to capture the slushy slaying...

Homeboy Kevin Marchal is back with the second of his Les 2 Alpes-based summer shred series - White Addiction. Buncha fine jib and jump ripping...

