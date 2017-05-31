Toni Kerkelä Blitzing Les Deux Alpes - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

Toni Kerkelä Blitzing Les Deux Alpes

We just found out that the Garage Camp will hit the French glacier of Les 2 Alpes again this summer – from July 1-14 – so decided to give this edit of Toni Kerkelä bossing it at the same session last year a rebate. DVP bossing the edit and, damn, Toni’s sure one smooth operator…

