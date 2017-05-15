TOMS PETRUSEVICS - 1617 SEASON EDIT - Onboard Magazine

A couple of Icelandic cats hopped over the Atlantic to hit up Norway's Tirilparken with the homies. Late-season laps and goodtimes ahead!

From walking the streets of Santiago in full shred gear to the top of a pristine mountain peak in just 15 minutes? Rip Curl's team...

Full of super tech park jibbing and a host of legit jumping, Toms Petrusevics is a name we’ll be keeping an eye on in the future.

The Hell Cabinet boys are back with another 'Bakkestart' - hill start in Norwegian - with Alek Klerud and Kenneth Nygaard lapping the Hemsedal park...

The DomeTrash crew are back at it, gearing up for another summer spent shralping through the Dutch domes with this edit from the Ice Mountain...

