TOMS PETRUSEVICS - 1617 SEASON EDIT - Onboard Magazine

This Latvian kid has one solid sack of stunts!
Full of super tech park jibbing and a host of legit jumping, Toms Petrusevics is a name we’ll be keeping an eye on in the future.
FILMED BY INARS BIRMANIS
EDITED BY TOMS PETRUSEVICS
