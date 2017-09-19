The Out Takes - One Line Ain't Easy - Onboard Magazine

Gimbal God lifts the curtain on filming One Lines with Marcus Kleveland. Turns out they ain’t that easy…

Kleveland is a certified park-slaying boss, but don’t be fooled into thinking he’s just a machine who can pull it all out the bag at will – especially not on a long top-to-bottom line. To put down a plethora of tricks in a row requires blood, sweat and tears – something the young Norwegian left on the inclines of Perisher’s park no doubt.

But when it works, it’s magic.