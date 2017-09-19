The Out Takes - One Line Ain't Easy - Onboard Magazine

Gimbal God lifts the curtain on filming One Lines with Marcus Kleveland. Turns out they ain’t that easy…
Kleveland is a certified park-slaying boss, but don’t be fooled into thinking he’s just a machine who can pull it all out the bag at will – especially not on a long top-to-bottom line. To put down a plethora of tricks in a row requires blood, sweat and tears – something the young Norwegian left on the inclines of Perisher’s park no doubt.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share