The Out Takes Ep. 3 - Thredbo Enders - Onboard Magazine

Gimbal God – aka Spencer Whiting – continues his dope ‘The Out Takes’ series from his time shooting Ståle Sandbech and the boys. This one looks at what shooting the recent ‘Ståle & Friends Destroy Australia’ edit (that blew our minds last week) was like.
Daaamn, they get close. And Daaamn, all three of the dudes – Ståle, Torgeir and Spencer – are on FIRE right now!
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share