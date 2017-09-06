The Out Takes Ep. 3 - Thredbo Enders - Onboard Magazine

Gimbal God – aka Spencer Whiting – continues his dope ‘The Out Takes’ series from his time shooting Ståle Sandbech and the boys. This one looks at what shooting the recent ‘Ståle & Friends Destroy Australia’ edit (that blew our minds last week) was like.

Daaamn, they get close. And Daaamn, all three of the dudes – Ståle, Torgeir and Spencer – are on FIRE right now!