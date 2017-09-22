The Out Takes - Andy James - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

The Out Takes – Andy James

Andy James – a fine rider and good Aussie bloke – got some time with Gimbal God in Perisher recently for the latest of the latter’s episodes of The Out Takes…

The pop off that nosepress to back 1… mmmmm.

Andy James perisher The Out Takes

