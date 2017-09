There’s a whole lot of YES in this new edit from Ludde Lejkner and his Taco Trip brethren…

Kläppen cruising with the homies last spring during Kimbosessions.

Riders: Ludwig Lejkner, Ludvig Billtoft, Jesse Augustinus

Film: Teddy Muse, Kuske, Holyhopkins, Ante Olfosson

Edit: Dennis Ylikangas

Thanks to Kim and Plantan for letting us carv around.