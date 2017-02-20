Sven Thorgren, Ståle Sandbech & Friends Party in Bear Mountain - Onboard Magazine

Sven Thorgren, Ståle Sandbech & Friends Party in Bear Mountain
Sven Thorgren, Ståle Sandbech, Torgeir Bergrem, Victor Simco and Sebbe De Buck get some pre-Air+Style LA mob shredding done in Bear Mountain’s epic park setup.
Great bit of day-off park riding from some of the best in the business. If only their taste in music was a fraction as good as their skills on a snowboard ***insert winky smiley thing and music that looks like poo thing***
