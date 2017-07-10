STUHLECK Rhythm Section - Onboard Magazine

10th July 2017
This crew of homies scraped together the last snow of a long-departed winter to build a dope DIY rhythm section in Stuhleck. Looks SO fun.
We love a bit of proactive, DIY, not-taking-the-end-of-winter-as-an-excuse-to-stop-shredding mentality here at Onboard. And these guys are the living embodiment. High fives, boys!
Related Articles
Crew Edits
Buncha bosses give it some tech and style in the 2 Alpes stunt ditch.
The Pipe World
Crew Edits
The third chapter following the Mushroom Crew's summertime adventures on the Folgefonna glacier drops live and direct, and is well worth a minute and fourty-seven...
Fridays At Fonna 2017 - Ep. 3
Newsletter Terms & Conditions
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Read our full
Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.
Cookies help us deliver our services.
By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Learn More
Accept
production
Share