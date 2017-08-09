Stinky Family At Fonna Glacier - Onboard Magazine

Apparently if you ride for Stinky Socks you need your hips surgically disconnected from your spine, or at least that’s what it looks like happened to Jessi Alfredo, Tobias Himmelstrup and Joonas Eloranta this summer with all those swivels and pretzels. Maybe there’s a clinic you can pop in to on the way up from Oslo to Folgafonna?
With Bad Plans on the B Cam, Salt-N-Pepa on the playlist and that stunning glacier in the background, there ain’t much wrong here.
