Stinky Family At Fonna Glacier - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

Stinky Family At Fonna Glacier

Loose hips sink ships!

Apparently if you ride for Stinky Socks you need your hips surgically disconnected from your spine, or at least that’s what it looks like happened to Jessi Alfredo, Tobias Himmelstrup and Joonas Eloranta this summer with all those swivels and pretzels. Maybe there’s a clinic you can pop in to on the way up from Oslo to Folgafonna?

With Bad Plans on the B Cam, Salt-N-Pepa on the playlist and that stunning glacier in the background, there ain’t much wrong here.

Related Articles

Crew Edits

One Line - Ståle Sandbech in Corvatsch

Surfy top-to-bottom through Corvatsch's Stomping Grounds setup from ya boy Ståle...

One Line - Ståle Sandbech in Corvatsch
Crew Edits

After Winter 2017 - More DIY Patch Boarding From Viorel Corbu

No glacier, no problem!

After Winter 2017 - More DIY Patch Boarding From Viorel Corbu
Crew Edits

Party Laps - The Movie

Brage Richenberg's lo-fi, DIY iMovie is a masterpiece of bro-cam party-lapping. This will definitely have you frothing to shred with your homies!

Party Laps - The Movie
Crew Edits

Ziga Rakovec - Dachstein Forever

Ziga Rakovec goes out with a bang at his last session up on the D-Stone... RIP Superpark Dachstein

Ziga Rakovec - Dachstein Forever
Crew Edits

Joonas Eloranta & Friends - LAPS4DAYS

Joonas and the homies lap up the love of springtime Talma...

Joonas Eloranta & Friends - LAPS4DAYS
