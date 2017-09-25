StaleLIFE - Storm Boarding - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

StaleLIFE – Storm Boarding

Bad weather good times in NZ with Ståle Sandbech, Gimbal God, and a buncha the boys!

This should be a lesson to you all that, whatever the weather, if the lifts are open and you head up with the homies you’re guaranteed to have a better time than if you stay on the couch getting RSI from the endless scroll.

