StaleLIFE - Storm Boarding - Onboard Magazine

Bad weather good times in NZ with Ståle Sandbech, Gimbal God, and a buncha the boys!
This should be a lesson to you all that, whatever the weather, if the lifts are open and you head up with the homies you’re guaranteed to have a better time than if you stay on the couch getting RSI from the endless scroll.
