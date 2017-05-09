Ståle and Torgeir Smash Corvatsch Park and Powder - Onboard Magazine

The last Crap Show of the 2017 season is upon us, and features and all-star cast of locals and legends and local legends surfing up...

Torstein's full on face melter of a part from the Union movie gets an online rebate so you can have your mind blown once more...

Creativity is of the cornerstones of snowboarding and, as the season wrapped up in Kühtai, Ethan Morgan and a crew of compadres turned their imaginative...

The Stomping Grounds park in Corvatsch has been providing a bunch of the world’s finest park rippers with the end-of-season goods (not to mention the weather gods blessed the session with more than a bit of spring pow). Ståle and Torgeir were there repping Norway, had their filmer with the magic gimbal in tow, and blasted out this slick, steady park and pow edit. Shabba!

Innsbruck's infamous Sane! crew just wrapped up a bunch of sessions up in Nordkette's Skyline park for their first annual Sane! Spring Break. Shit was...

Ståle headed up the Oslo superpipe for a slick spring session, with a motley crew including Terje, Torgeir and Len. Fire in the hole!

