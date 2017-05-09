Ståle and Torgeir Smash Corvatsch Park and Powder - Onboard Magazine

The Stomping Grounds park in Corvatsch has been providing a bunch of the world’s finest park rippers with the end-of-season goods (not to mention the weather gods blessed the session with more than a bit of spring pow). Ståle and Torgeir were there repping Norway, had their filmer with the magic gimbal in tow, and blasted out this slick, steady park and pow edit. Shabba!
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share