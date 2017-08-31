Ståle Sandbech & Friends Bossing Australia - Onboard Magazine

Let your jaws hit the ground as Ståle and an all-star cast of homies bring the heat to the parks of Perisher and Thredbo.

The majority of the planet’s premiere park riders are currently down under, getting some Southern Hemi training under their belts before another winter of heavy contests kicks off – not to mention that little five-ringed thing in Korea…

Ståle, his filmer Mr Gimbal God, and a bunch of his friends are currently posted up in OZ, throwing down a mix of technical hammers and good old-fashioned style amongst the gum trees. And this is the freshest edit of their haps. So sick.

Riders: Ståle Sandbech, Torgeir Bergrem, Marcus Kleveland, Sebbe de Buck, Ulrik Badertscher, Andy James

Film/Edit: Gimbal God