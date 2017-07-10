Ståle Sandbech & Alek Østreng Rip Juvass - Onboard Magazine

Stabilised lead- and follow-camming is so hot right now in snowboarding, but few filmers have got the skill down as well as Mr Gimbal God – aka Spencer Whiting. Spencer’s been sticking his steady cams to Ståle and his homies the last few months, and most recently they were up in Juvass, Norway, for a spot of late-season park lapping. With funboarding, some kicker stunts and a particularly tasty U-rail (that Ståle makes look like a walk in the park) all shot up close and personal, this is as good a way as any to start your Monday…

The third chapter following the Mushroom Crew's summertime adventures on the Folgefonna glacier drops live and direct, and is well worth a minute and fourty-seven...

This 17-year-old German young buck bobbed over to Dachstein for some summer shredding and fence hopping...

This crew of homies scraped together the last snow of a long-departed winter to build a dope DIY rhythm section in Stuhleck. Looks SO fun.

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.