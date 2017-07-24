Ståle, Alek & Len Blitz Fonna - Onboard Magazine

The man known as Gimbal God gets up close and personal with RK1 boys Ståle Sandbech, Alek Østreng and Len Jørgensen in Fonna.

Filmer Spencer Whiting sure loves a bit of gyroscopically-stabilised lead- and follow-camming. And he’s daaaaamn good at it. It also helps that he gets to point his cameras at Ståle Sandbech and his homies, as you can see from this recent cut from Folgefonna where he took out a GoPro on a Karma grip and blasted round with Ståle, Alek and Len.