Snackbreak's Pound Town Pleasures - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Snackbreak’s Pound Town Pleasures

Once again our amigos from Snackbreak teamed up with the Wasted Youth boys for their annual vacation to Pound Town. Cue 80km slog through muddy logging roads to reach some truly epic BC terrain…

80km on muddy logging roads.
The trucks packed with beer and gasoline.

Clips from the annual family vacation to Pound Town. This is what we couldn’t fit in our new movies, please be seated and enjoy a plate of scrambled eggs (with some pieces of bacon).

Riders: @traktoroff @piece_richards @redwhiteandwesley @shitrathawk @dangerlebland @seb_grrrrr @zooters

Snackbreak and Wasted Youth full length movies dropping this fall.

Cover shot by Dan Stewart

Share

Topics:

johan rosen Snackbreak Wasted Youth

Related Articles

Teasers

DomeTrash Presents 'Virgin' - Teaser

Teaser for the DomeTrash crew's first all-outdoor movie that drops October 1st right here. Looking tiiiiight!

DomeTrash Presents 'Virgin' - Teaser
Crew Edits

Fat & Furious x Mt Hood

Watch as Fat & Furious brothers Abbe and Theo Hjellström finally make their pilgrimage to the snowboarding summer Mecca of Mt Hood and the High...

Fat & Furious x Mt Hood
Rider Parts

Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope

Park, pow, pipe, urban, and some of the most intense Yo-Yo battling seen since the 1980s in this three-way part from Isenseven's 2011 movie, Kaleidoscope.

Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope
Talking Points

The Question - Influences

“Which rider influenced you most as a kid and why?”

The Question - Influences
Crew Edits

DomeTrash - Living Room

The DomeTrash boys scored the keys to a private session at their local fridge, and proceeded to litter the slope with a bunch of old...

DomeTrash - Living Room
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production