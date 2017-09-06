Snackbreak's Pound Town Pleasures - Onboard Magazine

Once again our amigos from Snackbreak teamed up with the Wasted Youth boys for their annual vacation to Pound Town. Cue 80km slog through muddy logging roads to reach some truly epic BC terrain…

80km on muddy logging roads.

The trucks packed with beer and gasoline.

Clips from the annual family vacation to Pound Town. This is what we couldn’t fit in our new movies, please be seated and enjoy a plate of scrambled eggs (with some pieces of bacon).

Riders: @traktoroff @piece_richards @redwhiteandwesley @shitrathawk @dangerlebland @seb_grrrrr @zooters

Snackbreak and Wasted Youth full length movies dropping this fall.

Cover shot by Dan Stewart