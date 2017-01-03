Snackbreak: Whistler New Year's Special - Onboard Magazine

The Snackbreak crew made vacay in Whistler over the holidays, and rang in 2017 with a rad roster of homies. Click play and enjoy!
This is Snackbreak’s Whistler holiday.
Riders in order of appearance: Jesse Denham-Greer, Andy James, Etienne Phaneuf, Bryan Bowler, Red Dog, Måns Hedberg, Sven Thorgren, Johan Rosen, Tommi Ollikainen, Lucio Doglioni-Majer
Filmed by Johan Rosen, Tommi Ollikainen & Andy James
Edited by Tommi Ollikainen
Title animation by Johan Rosen
Additional shots: Braincage media, Sven Thorgren, Måns Hedberg, Kyler Lang
Shot entirely in Whistler, BC.
Extra special thanks to everyone who made this trip possible for us:
Bryan, Jamie, Pepe, Ines
Tina and the family + the room mates
Jesse
Chris / Whistler Blackcomb
