Sliding Fire - De Le Rue Brothers Ride South Pacific Volcano - Onboard Magazine

Sliding Fire – De Le Rue Brothers Ride South Pacific Volcano
We’ve seen plenty of riding on volcanos in the past, but never on one that a) has no snow and b) is in the fricking South Pacific. Sure, it’s a stunt, but volcanos are rad and the De Le Rue bros are rad and after riding our own non-conventional inclines last month we can say that riding in super random places is really rather fun.
Brothers Victor and Xavier De Le Rue take riding mountains to new terrain on the South Pacific island of Vanuatu. Negotiating molten rock and dirt storms, active volcano Mount Yasur was home to their latest adventure.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share