Woodward Copper is the scene of the latest Shredbots update, as Torstein Horgmo runs through the side-channel in the park…

Joined by Stephon Deifer, Kyle Chudoba & Jade Phelan for this quick update, you can of course expect the smooth styling that Torstein’s known for, as well as a bunch of thrown up spray as America continues to enjoy great snow conditions.

If you haven’t seen it yet, be sure to spot Torstein’s oversize 540 in our best tricks of 2016.