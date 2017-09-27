ShooThePark Vol. 1 - Max Zebe, Simon Gruber & Co. Blitz Zermatt - Onboard Magazine

ShooThePark Vol. 1 – Max Zebe, Simon Gruber & Co. Blitz Zermatt
27th September 2017
Zebe, Gruber, Fimagalli and Spreingeth bringeth the steeze to Snowpark Zermatt…
Different Vision Production‘s Marco Morandi the hardest working filmer in snowboarding right now? Between him and Gimbal God they’ve been responsible for what seems like 70% of the memorable edits over the past few months – just check out The Pipe World, Ashbury bossing 2 Alpes, Toni Kerkelä doing the same, and the Salomon team slaying Hood if you don’t believe us. And stay tuned for DVP’s forthcoming project, Italian Madness too. ????????
ShooThePark Volume One featuring Max Zebe, Simon Gruber, Elio Fumagalli and Sebi Springeth
Videography: Marco Morandi
Photography: Zane Krajina
Music: “Sensitive” DeJa Benassi
