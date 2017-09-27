ShooThePark Vol. 1 - Max Zebe, Simon Gruber & Co. Blitz Zermatt - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

ShooThePark Vol. 1 – Max Zebe, Simon Gruber & Co. Blitz Zermatt

Zebe, Gruber, Fimagalli and Spreingeth bringeth the steeze to Snowpark Zermatt…

Is Different Vision Production‘s Marco Morandi the hardest working filmer in snowboarding right now? Between him and Gimbal God they’ve been responsible for what seems like 70% of the memorable edits over the past few months – just check out The Pipe WorldAshbury bossing 2 Alpes, Toni Kerkelä doing the same, and the Salomon team slaying Hood if you don’t believe us. And stay tuned for DVP’s forthcoming project, Italian Madness too. ????????

ShooThePark Volume One featuring Max Zebe, Simon Gruber, Elio Fumagalli and Sebi Springeth

Videography: Marco Morandi
Photography: Zane Krajina
Music: “Sensitive” DeJa Benassi

Share

Topics:

Different Vision Productions Elio Fumagalli max zebe Sebi Springeth simon gruber

Related Articles

Teasers

Travis Rice's 'Depth Perception' - Trailer

After the intense multi-year production of The Fourth Phase, Travis Rice got straight back in the saddle to produce another movie project - Depth Perception....

Travis Rice's 'Depth Perception' - Trailer
Teasers

Different Direction - Odyssey Trailer

"You can't explain the stoke, but you can share it." The IBK-based Different Direction crew are back with another full movie, Oddysey, and this is...

Different Direction - Odyssey Trailer
Features

Onboard's 2017 Summer Shred Wrap-Up

As the summer snowboarding season begins to fade into the rear view mirror, we take a look at the highs and lows of this most...

Onboard's 2017 Summer Shred Wrap-Up
Teasers

Arctic Lights - Trailer

Arctic Lights is the latest project from Finnish contest-kid-turned-backcountry-obsessive Antti Autti, and this is the mesmerising teaser for the documentary that will be released in...

Arctic Lights - Trailer
Rider Parts

Marcus Kleveland - 16-17 Edit

Down tools and watch this collection of Marcus Kleveland's greatest hits from the past year. HAMMER TIME.

Marcus Kleveland - 16-17 Edit
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production