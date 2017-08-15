SHIT HAPPENS | StaleLIFE - Onboard Magazine

Sometimes shit happens, literally. If you ever wanted to watch Ståle Sandbech do a poo in his pants on a glacier then this is the video for you!

Torgier Bergrem, Len Jorgensen and Alek Østreng join the shartmaster on a series of failed summer shred excursions round Norway, stopping only to ogle at sheep titties and fall off boats. If it were anyone else this would be the worst, but somehow the RK1 crew polished this shitstorm of weather and injuries and came up with some rad stunts.