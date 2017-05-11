Sane Spring Break Sessions - Ripper of the Week Winner Thomas Enk - Onboard Magazine

The coveted title of Soundboks ROTW at the first ever Sane! Spring Break session went to Thomas Enk for this jam!

Ams who rocked up to the recent Sane! Spring Break sessions had the opportunity to film an edit of two minutes max, submit it to the crew for judging. After the combined judging by the Sane! gang combined with online user votes, all three finalists were tied on 40 points. Judging was extended and finally it was decided that the winner was… Thomas Enk! Props dude!