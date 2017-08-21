Salomon Snowboards - Summer Vibes - HCSC - Onboard Magazine

An all-star cast of Salomon rippers from the four corners of Spaceship Earth congregated at Mount Hood a few weeks back and tore the HCSC park to pieces. Get an eyeful!

Here is our recap of an incredible 7 days of summer spent snowboarding on a volcano. What has become an annual tradition, the Salomon Snowboards team reunites and returns to Mt. Hood Oregon for Session 4 at High Cascade Snowboard Camp. Over 19 rides from around the globe were set loose at HCSC to take over the park, the lot, the lakes, and the BBQ. Please enjoy this video by Marco Morandi.

Riders: Louif Paradis, Bode Merrill, Desiree Melancon, Chris Grenier, Josh Dirksen, Harrison Gordon, Toni Kerkela, Tommy Gesme , Jesse Paul, Hans Mindnich, Nils Mindnich, Nirvana Ortanez, Flo Corzelius, Raffi Kossmann, Riley Nickerson, JJ Westbury, Finn Westbury, Austin Lamoreaux, Drayden Gardner