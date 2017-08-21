Salomon Snowboards - Summer Vibes - HCSC - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Salomon Snowboards – Summer Vibes – HCSC

An all-star cast of Salomon rippers from the four corners of Spaceship Earth congregated at Mount Hood a few weeks back and tore the HCSC park to pieces. Get an eyeful!

Here is our recap of an incredible 7 days of summer spent snowboarding on a volcano. What has become an annual tradition, the Salomon Snowboards team reunites and returns to Mt. Hood Oregon for Session 4 at High Cascade Snowboard Camp. Over 19 rides from around the globe were set loose at HCSC to take over the park, the lot, the lakes, and the BBQ. Please enjoy this video by Marco Morandi.

Riders: Louif Paradis, Bode Merrill, Desiree Melancon, Chris Grenier, Josh Dirksen, Harrison Gordon, Toni Kerkela, Tommy Gesme , Jesse Paul, Hans Mindnich, Nils Mindnich, Nirvana Ortanez, Flo Corzelius, Raffi Kossmann, Riley Nickerson, JJ Westbury, Finn Westbury, Austin Lamoreaux, Drayden Gardner

Share

Topics:

Austin Lamoreaux bode merrill Chris Grenier desiree melancon Drayden Gardner Finn Westbury flo corzelius Hans Mindnich harrison gordon Jesse Paul JJ Westbury josh dirksen Louif Paradis Nils Mindnich Nirvana Ortanez raffi kossmann Riley Nickerson Tommy Gesme Toni Kerkela

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Toni Kerkelä x Les 2 Alpes

Our boy Toni Kerkelä put on a stripey top, bought a baguette and headed to France to rip up the Les 2 Alpes glacier at...

Toni Kerkelä x Les 2 Alpes
Crew Edits

Danny Davis & Friends at Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational 2017

Dialling down the size of the walls to double up the amount of fun, this goodtime get together always sees a buncha pros roll up...

Danny Davis & Friends at Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational 2017
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production