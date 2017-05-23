RK1's Epic Hovden Session - Onboard Magazine

Springtime last year the RK1 crew – Ståle Sandbech, Alek Østreng, Len Jørgensen and friends – hit up an ultra-dope setup in Hovden for their semi-annual mob shred. It was most certainly one for the books…
Riders:
Stale Sandbech ( @StaleSandbech)
Alek Østreng ( @alek_oestreng )
Len Roald Jørgensen ( @Sirframeface )
Øivind Fykse ( @Oivindfykse )
Markus Olimstad ( @Markusolimstad )
Jørn Simen Aabøe ( @Jornaab )
Thomas Hubert ( @Gramekjell )
Mats Tambini ( @Gucci_geir )
Video: Theo Muse, Mikkel Fykse, Olav Stubberud, Matt Pain.
Edit : Øivind Fykse
Music: Pasha – All My Homies
