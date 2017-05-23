RK1's Epic Hovden Session - Onboard Magazine

The what-went-down, photos and highlights edit from the 2017 edition of the ever-awesome Riksgränsen Banked Slalom. The carve was reclaimed!

Springtime last year the RK1 crew – Ståle Sandbech, Alek Østreng, Len Jørgensen and friends – hit up an ultra-dope setup in Hovden for their semi-annual mob shred. It was most certainly one for the books…

Creativity is of the cornerstones of snowboarding and, as the season wrapped up in Kühtai, Ethan Morgan and a crew of compadres turned their imaginative...

A rebate for this interesting chat we had with ex-contest charger and current powder fiend Antti Autti on the subject of technical progression and competitive...

