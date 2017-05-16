Rip Curl Team Search Chile - Onboard Magazine

Rip Curl Team Search Chile

From walking the streets of Santiago in full shred gear to the top of a pristine mountain peak in just 15 minutes? Rip Curl’s team get to revel in the delights of Chilean snowboarding…

La Puesta Del Sol (the sunset in Spanish) is all about the experience, the fun, the sun and…a helicopter taking off from the top of a skyscraper!

The summer was in full swing in the northern hemisphere as the crew flew to Chile and its capital Santiago De Chile. Snowboarders Nils Arvidsson and Nate Johnstone as well as skiers Sam Favret and Simon D’Artois met up for what was the third trip of the Search chapters in the mountains.

Filmed By Martin & Grego Campi, edit by PVS Company

