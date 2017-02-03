Ride and Create: New Star Camp - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Ride and Create: New Star Camp

After Olympic events back in 2014 Russian region Sochi was hit by real touristic boom, where in the spring time the New Star Camp became a magnetic attractor for Russian riders. Nitro Team, which is always camping in spring came here for filming for new video project “Ride and Create”. Nice weather with bluebird days, park, mountains, party, program and events from Quicksilver and hospitable resort “Gorky Gorod” with great apartments and infrastructure killed it. “New star” are the great days of winter calendar for snowboarding and skiing in Russia. Watch how we do this.

In “Ride and Create” movie from Rainbow Magazine riding: Denis Leontiev, Sergey Zuk, Slava Egle, Kolya Golubev, Kirill Krivov, Artem Pichkhadze, Sergey Goglov, Timogey Strykov, Alexandr Smelov and Mikhail Potemkin

Film and edit: Mikhail Potemkin

Share

Related Articles

Crew Edits

BangingBees x Electric

Tasty pow and park ripping from the French Electric crew. Yummm.

BangingBees x Electric
Crew Edits

KORUA Shapes - YEARNING FOR TURNING Vol. 5 - Hokkaido Hustle

Just down tools and watch the latest masterclass in turning from the getting-low loving Korua boys. Yes!

KORUA Shapes - YEARNING FOR TURNING Vol. 5 - Hokkaido Hustle
European News

elooa HOME SWEET HOME CAMP - perfect snowboard weekend in Grasgehren!

For the elooa HOME SWEET HOME CAMP presented by BLUE TOMATO in Grasgehren 30 participants arrived in our mountain hut for a freestyle weekend of...

elooa HOME SWEET HOME CAMP - perfect snowboard weekend in Grasgehren!
Crew Edits

Øivind Fyske Rips Folgefonna

It might be mid-winter, but the Got Vision crew just dropped a flashback to the long days of summer in Folgefonna, where they caught Øivind...

Øivind Fyske Rips Folgefonna
Crew Edits

Powder Park Lap with Torgeir Bergrem

While ordinarily we'd admonish kids for hitting the park on a pow day, we'll make an exception for Torgeir.

Powder Park Lap with Torgeir Bergrem
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production