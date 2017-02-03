Ride and Create: New Star Camp - Onboard Magazine

After Olympic events back in 2014 Russian region Sochi was hit by real touristic boom, where in the spring time the New Star Camp became a magnetic attractor for Russian riders. Nitro Team, which is always camping in spring came here for filming for new video project “Ride and Create”. Nice weather with bluebird days, park, mountains, party, program and events from Quicksilver and hospitable resort “Gorky Gorod” with great apartments and infrastructure killed it. “New star” are the great days of winter calendar for snowboarding and skiing in Russia. Watch how we do this.

In “Ride and Create” movie from Rainbow Magazine riding: Denis Leontiev, Sergey Zuk, Slava Egle, Kolya Golubev, Kirill Krivov, Artem Pichkhadze, Sergey Goglov, Timogey Strykov, Alexandr Smelov and Mikhail Potemkin

Film and edit: Mikhail Potemkin