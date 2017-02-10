Ride and Creatе: Bonus Session - Onboard Magazine

The Russian Ride and Create crew are back with another edit from the Motherland, this time it’s Denis Leontyev’s Bonus Session that’s in focus…

New episode of Ride and Create movie about snowboarding in Mother Russia. Spring slush and good times in the park made from the mind of Denis Leontev, with Russian Nitro Team getting after it.

Riders: Denis Leontiev, Sergey Zuk, Slava Egle, Kolya Golubev, Kirill Krivov, Sergey Goglov, Timogey Strykov, Alexandr Smelov and Mikhail Potemkin

Film and edit: Mikhail Potemkin