Rice, EJack & Kalbermatten's Dream Trip - Road To Holy Bowly 3 - Onboard Magazine

Many roads lead to the Holy Bowly, but we must say the roads Travis Rice, Eric Jackson, Fredi Kalbermatten and Chris Rasman took looked particularly epic!

Out on the Road to Holy Bowly, waylaid in waste deep powder, Travis Rice, Eric Jackson, Fredi Kalbermatten and Chris Rasman shred the endless pillow stacks and possibilities of Eagle Pass, Baldface and Saas Fee. Start making your plans for powder because this is going to leave you frothing!

Edit by: Sean Lucey

Filmed by: Sean Lucey, Tim Zimmerman and Justin Taylor Smith

Song: “Eli” by Cabana cabana.bandcamp.com

Thanks to: Eagle Pass, Baldface Lodge, Dorfblick and Saas Fee

The road IS the destination! So grab a quiver of the World’s Best Boards, assemble your crew and jump in the car ready for anything. It’s surf, skate, snow good times on the Road to Holy Bowly.”

What’s the Road to Holy Bowly all about? “Last year’s Holy Bowly was another one for the books, in fact it was so good we never wanted the creativity, flow, camaraderie and ripping to end. Why should we wait a whole year to feel this again? Let’s just get back on the road to next year’s event and stay in that Holy Bowly frame of mind all the time. Let’s ALWAYS be on the Road to Holy Bowly! And so we are. This endless road trip spirit has fuelled our adventures from Eagle Pass to Saas Fee to the Bone Zone and more than adequately filled the time leading up to the epic finale, THE Holy Bowly at Sunshine Village, BC. Come share in our surf, skate and snowboard adventures through this six part “Road to Holy Bowly” video series and then grab the boards, grab the homies and get on the Road to Holy Bowly yourself… oh wait, you’re already here.”

