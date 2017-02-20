Quiksilver's Radical Times in Spain - Onboard Magazine

Quiksilver snow sliders Mathieu Crepel, Bryan Fox and Austen Sweetin hook up with some of the Q’s surfers and skaters to undertake a pretty damn epic Spanish roadtrip.

If your only concerned with the snowboarding skip to 12.10 when they hit up Baqueira, but as fans of surfing, skateboarding and travelling around we’d say it’s worth your time to sit back and enjoy the full shebang.

We wanted to experience Spain. Like, really experience Spain, in all of its mysterious, lispy glory. So with the help of longtime Quiksilver skater and Spanish local Javier Mendizabal, we planned a trip. Then we rallied a crew – Snowboarders: Bryan Fox, Austen Sweetin and Mat Crepel, Surfers: Mikey February & Natxo Gonzalez, and Skater: Zack Miller. then we went.

From post-surf pintxos in San Sebastian to sleepless nights spent in the streets of Barcelona, everything was better than we could have imagined.

It was cultural, chaotic and everything in between. And it was all motivated by a passion for boardriding. We spent two weeks there and you can join us on our journey in the clip below. Then dig through our Boardrider’s Guide to trace some of our steps and start planning your own Radical Time in Spain.