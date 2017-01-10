PIUPAU 'Half Full' Edit From Estonia - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

PIUPAU ‘Half Full’ Edit From Estonia

The Estonian PIUPAU crew brought the hammers to the table and straight up smashed it with this slick edit!

It ain’t easy up there, though, as filmer Priit Palumaa explains: “Due to the global climate change, snowboarding in Estonia has become a pretty rare activity during the winter months. We get natural snow for two weeks and the ski resorts struggle with making enough snow to build and maintain a proper snowboard park. Despite the depressing conditions, I tried to stay positive and managed to stack enough footage to put together this snowboard video.”

Riders: Sulev Paalo, Mario Visnap, Ken Põllu, Hindrek Väravas, Robert Männa, Roland Mik, Simon Pettai, Priidik Vesi, Siim Aunison, Marko Vilumaa, Ivika Jürgenson, Madis Bachmann, Janne Lipsanen, Nils Arvidsson.

Filming: Priit Palumaa, Henri Holland, Liidia Maier, Reino Kuber, Mikko Suomalainen.

