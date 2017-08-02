Party Laps - The Movie - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Party Laps – The Movie

Brage Richenberg’s lo-fi, DIY iMovie is a masterpiece of bro-cam party-lapping. This will definitely have you frothing to shred with your homies!

For a long while Brage had the dubious distinction of regularly being referred to as one of the most underrated riders around. The dude was killing it – winning the BEO Slopestyle and filming with the Shred Bots – but had no major sponsors to speak of. Call it Norway Syndrome. Thankfully in recent years the likes of Vimana Snowboard have seen the light and hooked the brother up, and he’s paying them back in kind with this gem of fun, relateable park riding from himself and a cast of Norwegian badmen like Ulrik Badertscher and Jorn Simen Aaboe. Party laps for days! As Brage says: “Ain’t gonna see this in the Olympics!”

A Film by Brage Richenberg @Bragerichenberg
Edited 100% on iMovie.
Filmed by: Brage Richenberg & the homies.
Edited by: Brage Richenberg
Artistic Direction by: Brage Richenberg
Lighting by: Brage Richenberg
1st Assistant by: Brage Richenberg
Stunt Double: Brage Richenberg
Music Direction by: Brage Richenberg

Share

Topics:

brage richenberg jorn simen aaboe Party Laps Ulrik Badertscher

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Crew Edits

After Winter 2017 - More DIY Patch Boarding From Viorel Corbu

No glacier, no problem!

After Winter 2017 - More DIY Patch Boarding From Viorel Corbu
Crew Edits

Ziga Rakovec - Dachstein Forever

Ziga Rakovec goes out with a bang at his last session up on the D-Stone... RIP Superpark Dachstein

Ziga Rakovec - Dachstein Forever
Crew Edits

Joonas Eloranta & Friends - LAPS4DAYS

Joonas and the homies lap up the love of springtime Talma...

Joonas Eloranta & Friends - LAPS4DAYS
Crew Edits

DomeTrash Do Deux Alpes

Check what went down when the DomeTrash boys broke loose from their flatland fridges and boosted south to Les Deux Alpes...

DomeTrash Do Deux Alpes
Crew Edits

Toni Kerkelä x Les 2 Alpes

Our boy Toni Kerkelä put on a stripey top, bought a baguette and headed to France to rip up the Les 2 Alpes glacier at...

Toni Kerkelä x Les 2 Alpes
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production