Party Laps - The Movie - Onboard Magazine

Brage Richenberg’s lo-fi, DIY iMovie is a masterpiece of bro-cam party-lapping. This will definitely have you frothing to shred with your homies!

For a long while Brage had the dubious distinction of regularly being referred to as one of the most underrated riders around. The dude was killing it – winning the BEO Slopestyle and filming with the Shred Bots – but had no major sponsors to speak of. Call it Norway Syndrome. Thankfully in recent years the likes of Vimana Snowboard have seen the light and hooked the brother up, and he’s paying them back in kind with this gem of fun, relateable park riding from himself and a cast of Norwegian badmen like Ulrik Badertscher and Jorn Simen Aaboe. Party laps for days! As Brage says: “Ain’t gonna see this in the Olympics!”

A Film by Brage Richenberg @Bragerichenberg

Edited 100% on iMovie.

Filmed by: Brage Richenberg & the homies.

Edited by: Brage Richenberg

Artistic Direction by: Brage Richenberg

Lighting by: Brage Richenberg

1st Assistant by: Brage Richenberg

Stunt Double: Brage Richenberg

Music Direction by: Brage Richenberg