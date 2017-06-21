French rider Lucas Abadie filmed a bunch up in Cauterets, then spent hours drawing 25000 pen strokes over the footage to create this animated gem. So sick!

Animation in snowboarding has had a long, if not exactly loaded, history. From the claymation in the first Totally Board and Steak & Lobster movies to more recent examples from Rough Snowboards and the infamous Paper Shredder, there have been a succession of creative folks over the years who’ve looked to animate shred action, with varying degrees of success. Lucas is the latest in the line, and his labour of love certainly falls into the SICK category – having done all the riding himself, then going on to slave over the machine for what must have been days rotoscoping the shit out of his footy, and then to cut it together in a killer edit… hats off, ami!