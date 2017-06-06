Orange Open Presented by Adidas & Riksgränsen - Onboard Magazine

Today is the Swedish National Day, and what could be more Swedish than a quarter pipe session, bluebird skies, slush and the classic Riksgränsen backdrop? A bunch of living legends and up-and-coming riders came together from 14-16th May to huck their bones and wrap up the winter in style….
Quarterpipe session in Riksgränsen, Sweden. 14-16 may 2017.
Presented by Adidas & Riksgränsen.
Supported by: Dakine, Electric, Xtravel. Alnöl, Aperol, Hestra & Redbull.
Made possible by: Gälkawarriors
Riders: Ingemar Backman, Markus Östman, Len Jørgensen, Abbe Hjellström, Viktor Björnström, Johan Nordhag, Ylfa Runarsdottir, Ruben Rosenfors, Jocke Rasmussen & Terje Haakonsen.
Music:
epidemicsound.com
Film & Edit: Kristofer Fahlgren
kuskeproductions.com
