ONE LINE - Ståle Sandbech in Perisher - Onboard Magazine

Ståle takes full lines apart like we all wish we could…

Like most of the planet’s premiere park riders, Ståle Sandbech has pitched himself up down under to ‘get the legs warm’ for another season of sending it. With his faithful filmer Gimbal God in tow, he’s been lapping Perisher’s mighty fine park setup (the recent edit of him and the boys going bonkers was FIRE), and now he’s just dropped this top to bottom where he’s ‘detected a couple of transitions’ to play with.

It’s like how we all think we’d like to rip a full line, but we’d no doubt bollocks it up on the second hit. Ståle, on the other hand, is a proper BOSS, and makes linking a ton of tricks look as effortless as linking turns. Gaddamit.