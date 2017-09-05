ONE LINE - Ståle Sandbech in Perisher - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

ONE LINE – Ståle Sandbech in Perisher

Ståle takes full lines apart like we all wish we could…

Like most of the planet’s premiere park riders, Ståle Sandbech has pitched himself up down under to ‘get the legs warm’ for another season of sending it. With his faithful filmer Gimbal God in tow, he’s been lapping Perisher’s mighty fine park setup (the recent edit of him and the boys going bonkers was FIRE), and now he’s just dropped this top to bottom where he’s ‘detected a couple of transitions’ to play with.

It’s like how we all think we’d like to rip a full line, but we’d no doubt bollocks it up on the second hit. Ståle, on the other hand, is a proper BOSS, and makes linking a ton of tricks look as effortless as linking turns. Gaddamit.

Share

Topics:

perisher ståle sandbech

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Ståle Sandbech & Friends Bossing Australia

Let your jaws hit the ground as Ståle and an all-star cast of homies bring the heat to the parks of Perisher and Thredbo.

Ståle Sandbech & Friends Bossing Australia
Talking Points

The Question - Influences

“Which rider influenced you most as a kid and why?”

The Question - Influences
Crew Edits

SHIT HAPPENS | StaleLIFE

Shit happens, LITERALLY

SHIT HAPPENS | StaleLIFE
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production