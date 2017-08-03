One Line - Ståle Sandbech in Corvatsch - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

One Line – Ståle Sandbech in Corvatsch

At the end of last season the Stomping Grounds park guys cooked up an epic setup in the Swiss resort of Corvatsch. Ståle Sandbech and his homies rolled through and smashed the granny out of it. Here’s a particularly surfy top-to-bottom line through the whole damn thing…

Topics:

Corvatsch One Line ståle sandbech The Stomping Grounds The Stomping Grounds Park

