One Line - Marcus Kleveland in Perisher - Onboard Magazine

Ståle Sandbech kindly lent compatriot (and human snowboard video game) Marcus Kleveland his filmer for a top to bottom through the Perisher park. Mind. Blown.
Another bit of Gimbal God, super stable, followcam, one line, top-to-bottom goodness dropped by Mr Sandbech. This time Ståle’s chilling and the gimbal cam has the freakishly talented Master Kleveland in its sights instead. Smoother than Bond right here…
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share