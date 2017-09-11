One Line - Marcus Kleveland in Perisher - Onboard Magazine

Ståle Sandbech kindly lent compatriot (and human snowboard video game) Marcus Kleveland his filmer for a top to bottom through the Perisher park. Mind. Blown.

Another bit of Gimbal God, super stable, followcam, one line, top-to-bottom goodness dropped by Mr Sandbech. This time Ståle’s chilling and the gimbal cam has the freakishly talented Master Kleveland in its sights instead. Smoother than Bond right here…