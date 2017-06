90s vibes in full effect as these Laax boys dust off their ol’ faithful VX1000 for a few firey spring laps…

Springsesh in Laax with the gang captured on a good old VX1000 with a MK1.

Featuring: Dario Burch, Joel Staub, Lucas Baume, Elio Fumagali, Lou Staub

Filmed & Edited: Lou Staub