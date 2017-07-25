Lucas Baume's 'Yung Doli Instatape 2K17' - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Lucas Baume’s ‘Yung Doli Instatape 2K17’

Mr #SurfSexy welcomes you to the future with a minimovie of his Instagram highlights from 2017. This Laax local’s sure got his own swag going on…

With snowboard movies seemingly going the way of the Dodo and personal filmers becoming harder to afford in these times of austerity, riders are increasingly looking to build the hype off their own backs via Mark Zuckerberg’s Algorithmic Connection Festivals of Data Capture and Ex-Stalking.

But rather than beg you to check his feed, Baume did the hard work for you and cut together some of his favourite Instagram clips of 2017 – everything from his slinky Swiss riding, to skateboarding, partying, bullshit and beer chugging – and edited them together. One things sure, the dude’s got a mighty smooth style, has an appreciation for bathrobes, a hatred of rubber ducks and an eclectic taste in headwear.

As Lucas himself says: Forget about it!

Share

Topics:

Lucas Baume

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Ståle, Alek & Len Blitz Fonna

The man known as Gimbal God gets up close and personal with RK1 boys Ståle, Alek and Len in Fonna.

Ståle, Alek & Len Blitz Fonna
Crew Edits

Danny Davis & Friends at Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational 2017

Dialling down the size of the walls to double up the amount of fun, this goodtime get together always sees a buncha pros roll up...

Danny Davis & Friends at Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational 2017
Crew Edits

White Addiction Ep. 2 - More 2 Alpes Summer Ripping

Homeboy Kevin Marchal is back with the second of his Les 2 Alpes-based summer shred series - White Addiction. Buncha fine jib and jump ripping...

White Addiction Ep. 2 - More 2 Alpes Summer Ripping
Crew Edits

BAD PLANS // FONNA II

Plenty of good shit's been popping of in Folgefonna recently, and the Bad Plans boys were there to capture the slushy slaying...

BAD PLANS // FONNA II
Crew Edits

KATHA BUCHEGGER 16/17 Edit

This Innsbruck-based Rome rider has got a strong jib game on her...

KATHA BUCHEGGER 16/17 Edit
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production