Lucas Baume & Co. Get Blasé in Laax - Onboard Magazine

Laax lovers Lucas Baume, Leandro Eigensatz and David Djité lap the infamous P60 and get some lip action lit.
Goddamn it, we’re hyped when mellow bro-riding looks so fun. That layback butter ender… mmm.
The Russian Ride and Create crew are back with another edit from the Motherland, this time it's Denis Leontyev's Bonus Session that's in focus...
Oslo urban hammers from the Scuballoon boys.
Check this out to get an insight into what goes down behind the scenes when riders hit up major contests.
The flatlanders at DomeTrash are back with another dose of high-octane indoor jibbing.
Tasty pow and park ripping from the French Electric crew. Yummm.
