Lucas Baume & Co. Get Blasé in Laax - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

Lucas Baume & Co. Get Blasé in Laax

Laax lovers Lucas Baume, Leandro Eigensatz and David Djité lap the infamous P60 and get some lip action lit.

Goddamn it, we’re hyped when mellow bro-riding looks so fun. That layback butter ender… mmm.

david djite laax Leandro Eigensatz Lucas Baume

