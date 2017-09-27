Lib Tech's Road to Holy Bowly - Part Four: Staycation" - Onboard Magazine

Watch a solid crew Lib rippers including Travis Rice and Eric Jackson get a buncha powder sickness in their own backyard…

Lib Tech is proud to release part four of the Road to Holy Bowly video series, “Staycation”. Last season our Northwest home gave us plenty of occasion to call in “sick”. Spoiler alert, we were ripping pow.

Check out some amazing days on our home turf featuring Lib Rippers Phil Hansen, Travis Rice, Eric Jackson, Mikey Swearingen, Brandon Reis, Jesse Burtner, Blair Habenicht and more. Powder, poppers, slashes and banks with some Hansen hammers to finish it off, filmed on location at Mt. Baker, Alpental, Snoqualmie, Mission Ridge, Crystal Mountain and beyond.

There’s snow in the hills, get ready for your home resort to go off, this is the year for your very own Staycation on the Road to Holy Bowly!