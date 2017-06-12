Levi Southpark Coldspring 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Levi Southpark Coldspring 2017
12th June 2017
Zenja Potapov and the crew are back at Levi’s Southpark in Finland for another instalment.
Set in the Coldspring (its Finland duh), catch all the chilly one footers, no grab back ones and more from Kristoffer Fredriksson, Zenja Potapov, Jere Rauhala, Ville Puominen and Jaako Luiro above.
Related Articles
Crew Edits
90s vibes in full effect as these Laax boys dust off their ol' faithful VX1000 for a few firey spring laps...
Mini DV Madness 4.0
Crew Edits
You know what they say about 'saving the best till last'? Well, these Norwegian splitboarders for sure do and for sure DID. Epic big mountain...
Higher Latitude - Episode 3
Newsletter Terms & Conditions
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Read our full
Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.
Cookies help us deliver our services.
By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Learn More
Accept
production
Share