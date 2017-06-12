Levi Southpark Coldspring 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Levi Southpark Coldspring 2017

Zenja Potapov and the crew are back at Levi’s Southpark in Finland for another instalment.

Set in the Coldspring (its Finland duh), catch all the chilly one footers, no grab back ones and more from Kristoffer Fredriksson, Zenja Potapov, Jere Rauhala, Ville Puominen and Jaako Luiro above.

Share

Topics:

j zenja potapov

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Orange Open Presented by Adidas & Riksgränsen

A bunch of living legends and up-and-coming riders came together in Riks from 14-16th May to huck their bones and wrap up the winter...

Orange Open Presented by Adidas & Riksgränsen
Crew Edits

Mini DV Madness 4.0

90s vibes in full effect as these Laax boys dust off their ol' faithful VX1000 for a few firey spring laps...

Mini DV Madness 4.0
Crew Edits

Bad Plans - Fonna 2017

As plans go, Fonna spring shredding ain't the worst

Bad Plans - Fonna 2017
Crew Edits

Higher Latitude - Episode 3

You know what they say about 'saving the best till last'? Well, these Norwegian splitboarders for sure do and for sure DID. Epic big mountain...

Higher Latitude - Episode 3
Crew Edits

Bad Plans - Open Klasse

Epic spot of Norwegian springboarding from an all-time crew of Scandi badmen!

Bad Plans - Open Klasse
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production