Levi Snowpark Opening Week 2016 - Onboard Magazine

Zenja Potapov hit up our old haunt of Levi, Finland for the opening week of their Southpark. Check him and the homies getting hyped on the lines…

“The park is really sick,” says Zenja. “It has 12 features in a row, two jumps on the top and insane sunsets, as you will probably see it in the edit. We really stoked to start promote that park so snowboarders know about it and maybe it will come some few more edits during the season. I hope you like it.”

Riders: Zenja Potapov, Joakim Boldo, Kristoffer Fredriksson