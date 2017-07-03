LEON VOCKENSPERGER x The Hot Dawgz: D-Stone - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

LEON VOCKENSPERGER x The Hot Dawgz: D-Stone

This 17-year-old German young buck bobbed over to Dachstein for some summer shredding and fence hopping…

Leon Vockensperger surfin’ the Dachstein Glacier…

INSTAGRAM: @leonvockensperger
FILMED: Friedl May
CUT: Leon Vockensperger

