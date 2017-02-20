Learning by Doing - Hiking Lines - Onboard Magazine

Photographer Vernon Deck’s Learning by Doing series continues with him and a couple of Arlberg locals snuffling out powder stashes despite an overarching theme of bad snow conditions this winter.
It’s been a pretty bad season so far in terms of powder riding. Too warm and no fresh snow. Local shredder Holzi finds the goods though and we enjoy a day of peace and quiet away from the crowds, good snow and some well-earned turns.
