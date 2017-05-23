THE LA RIVER FAMILYFIGHT   Hits Norway - Onboard Magazine

The first of many fights to come, the FamilyfFght01 was conceived to kick off a newly established part of the The L.A River brand – The L.A River EU. This is all about them riders! More clothing, more snowboarding, more parties and more Familyfights is what The L.A River EU will guarantee for the future.

The premiere edition of FamilyFight took place in one of The L.A River’s main sources for best friends and most fun: The Land of Norway. Home of expensive shit, hard to get, but it still got it all. We first held a private session at the 2016 X-Games super pipe, located at Oslo Vinterpark, just 20 minutes from the capital of Norway. There we had a private park for two days, with the team crashing right next to it. Next we went to the unique hills deep in the Norway wilderness, had the first dip in the water this year, before arriving at Geilo Springsession 2017 at Tiril Parken, with a super creative set-up from top chair to bottom.

Were we lucky to have 20 minutes in the morning for our self to shoot the intro line. Big tricks, creative lines, BBQ, snake hunting, late night session around the fire, parking lot parties, and FIVE-O recommendations is just a fraction of what went down at The L.A River FamilyFight. A super sick gathering with the best team, that got topped off with a skate session and sightseeing in Oslo before people went back to their comfy zone for some rehabilitation from FUN.

Big thanks from THE L.A RIVER GANG to our partners through the FamilyFight. http://sunndalbilutleie.no/ @sunndalbilutleie #Sunndalbilutleie https://soundboks.com/ @soundboks #SOUNDBOKS https://www.geiloholiday.no/en/park @tirilparken #springsesh2017 http://oslovinterpark.no/ @oslo_vinterpark @oslo_parken #byensbesteutested

Enjoy the photo stream and our full recap of the best times.

RIDERS: Øivind Fykse, Eirik Nesse, Cees Wille, Artem Smolin, Simon Houlind, Jessi Blackwell, Marius Schafferer, Tobias Himmelstrup, Len Jørgensen, Sivert Huse , Andrew Metzger, Sune Busch, Brage Richenberg