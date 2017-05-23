THE LA RIVER FAMILYFIGHT   Hits Norway - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

THE LA RIVER FAMILYFIGHT   Hits Norway

The first of many fights to come, the FamilyfFght01 was conceived to kick off a newly established part of the The L.A River brand –  The L.A River EU.  This is all about them riders!  More clothing, more snowboarding, more parties and more Familyfights is what The L.A River EU will guarantee for the future.

The premiere edition of FamilyFight took place in one of The L.A River’s main sources for best friends and most fun: The Land of Norway. Home of expensive shit, hard to get, but it still got it all. We first held a private session at the 2016 X-Games super pipe, located at Oslo Vinterpark, just 20 minutes from the capital of Norway.  There we had a private park for two days, with the team crashing right next to it.  Next we went to the unique hills deep in the Norway wilderness, had the first dip in the water this year, before arriving at Geilo Springsession 2017 at Tiril Parken, with a super creative set-up from top chair to bottom.

Were we lucky to have 20 minutes in the morning for our self to shoot the intro line.  Big tricks, creative lines, BBQ, snake hunting, late night session around the fire, parking lot parties, and FIVE-O recommendations is just a fraction of what went down at The L.A River FamilyFight. A super sick gathering with the best team, that got topped off with a skate session and sightseeing in Oslo before people went back to their comfy zone for some rehabilitation from FUN.

Big thanks from THE L.A RIVER GANG to our partners through the FamilyFight.  http://sunndalbilutleie.no/ @sunndalbilutleie #Sunndalbilutleie https://soundboks.com/ @soundboks #SOUNDBOKS https://www.geiloholiday.no/en/park @tirilparken #springsesh2017 http://oslovinterpark.no/ @oslo_vinterpark @oslo_parken #byensbesteutested

Enjoy the photo stream and our full recap of the best times.

RIDERS:   Øivind Fykse, Eirik Nesse, Cees Wille, Artem Smolin, Simon Houlind, Jessi Blackwell, Marius Schafferer, Tobias Himmelstrup, Len Jørgensen, Sivert Huse , Andrew Metzger, Sune Busch, Brage Richenberg

LA River gang mobbing it on their first FamilyFight
Simon Houlind
Marius Schaffer
Simon Houlind
Simon Houlind

Share

Topics:

Andrew Metzger Artem Smolin brage richenberg Cees Wille Eirik Nesse FamilyFight Jessi Blackwell L.A. River Len Jorgensen Marius Schafferer Oivind Fykse simon houlind Sivert Huse Sune Busch Tirilparken Tobias Himmelstrup

Related Articles

Crew Edits

RK1's Epic Hovden Session

Springtime last year the RK1 crew - Ståle Sandbech, Alek Østreng, Len Jørgensen and friends - hit up an ultra-dope setup in Hovden for their...

RK1's Epic Hovden Session
Full Movies

Benchpress The Movie

The humble bench hits new highs - this is unmissable.

Benchpress The Movie
Crew Edits

Icelanders and Locals Lap Springtime Tirilparken

A couple of Icelandic cats hopped over the Atlantic to hit up Norway's Tirilparken with the homies. Late-season laps and goodtimes ahead!

Icelanders and Locals Lap Springtime Tirilparken
Crew Edits

Bad Plans at Tirilparken

The Bad Plans homies hit up the Tiril park over easter, and took the park setup to pieces...

Bad Plans at Tirilparken
Crew Edits

Tirilparken 17

Haakon Eilertsen puts the smackdown on this Norwegian park...

Tirilparken 17
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production