L.A. River's Summer Fonna Fun - Onboard Magazine

LA River boys Simon Houlind, Øivind Fykse, Eirik Nesse, Len Roald Jørgensen hit up Folgefonna this summer, and lit that shit up!

The LA River Team went up the water stream of Norway till they found the epic place of the Folgefonna Glacier. Skateboarding, Camping, Partying, Celebrating the old “burn witches” tradition of Scandinavia “Midsummer” and of cause mucho Snowboarding, this trip was a blast.

You should all go get in your car and explore the nature life!

Riders: Simon Houlind, Øivind Fykse, Eirik Nesse, Len Roald Jørgensen