Knut & Roald Christoffersen 2015-17 - Onboard Magazine

Knut & Roald Christoffersen 2015-17

All-Norwegian powder odyssey charting a couple of seasons’ worth of Scandinavian white gold… 

Knut and Roald Christofferson’s pow chronicles captured over the past two seasons serve as a timely reminder that edits don’t have to be loaded with gyro-stabilised shots of super-pros pulling progressive stunts to make you want to get out into the hills and ride. Why is it only July, dammit?!

