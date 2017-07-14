Knut & Roald Christoffersen 2015-17 - Onboard Magazine

All-Norwegian powder odyssey charting a couple of seasons’ worth of Scandinavian white gold…
Knut and Roald Christofferson’s pow chronicles captured over the past two seasons serve as a timely reminder that edits don’t have to be loaded with gyro-stabilised shots of super-pros pulling progressive stunts to make you want to get out into the hills and ride. Why is it only July, dammit?!
