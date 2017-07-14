Knut & Roald Christoffersen 2015-17 - Onboard Magazine

Knut and Roald Christofferson’s pow chronicles captured over the past two seasons serve as a timely reminder that edits don’t have to be loaded with gyro-stabilised shots of super-pros pulling progressive stunts to make you want to get out into the hills and ride. Why is it only July, dammit?!

This crew of homies scraped together the last snow of a long-departed winter to build a dope DIY rhythm section in Stuhleck. Looks SO fun.

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.