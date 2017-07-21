KATHA BUCHEGGER 16/17 Edit - Onboard Magazine

This Innsbruck-based Rome rider has got a strong jib game on her…
Little edit of my this year’s season. Big thanks to all my friends for filming and to Rome Snowboards.
Here's a spot of summer season shredding in the Superpark Dachstein from young buck Julian Wiesinger.
These Russian snowboard coaches took both hard- and softboot setups to the groomers and got lower than you know...
Les 2 Alpes is on FIRE right now. Check the latest bit of local lapping from the homies.
An all-star cast of Ashbury Eyewear's Euro team descended on the Les 2 Alpes glacier last week for a spot of mountain-based jib-jitsu.
All-Norwegian powder odyssey charting a couple of seasons' worth of Scandinavian white gold...
