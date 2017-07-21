KATHA BUCHEGGER 16/17 Edit - Onboard Magazine

Little edit of my this year’s season. Big thanks to all my friends for filming and to Rome Snowboards.

An all-star cast of Ashbury Eyewear's Euro team descended on the Les 2 Alpes glacier last week for a spot of mountain-based jib-jitsu.

Les 2 Alpes is on FIRE right now. Check the latest bit of local lapping from the homies.

These Russian snowboard coaches took both hard- and softboot setups to the groomers and got lower than you know...

