Italians Do A Job On The Stomping Grounds Park - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

Italians Do A Job On The Stomping Grounds Park

At the start of May, Italian young bucks Alby Maffei and Nicola Liviero rolled into the Stomping Grounds setup in Corvatsch, and destroyed the park with some slow style, heavy spins, and multicorking malarkey…

Filmed, edited and produced by Giorgio Nobili

