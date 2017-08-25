Horsefeathers Crew Hit Vrbno - Onboard Magazine

The Horsefeathers squad got together this summer for a trip deep into the Czech mountains. Cue a bunch of skating, drinking beer, extreme unicycling and goodtimes.

For us, the summer ends this week, as our new Fall/Winter collection will hit the stores in next days ✌ We hope you had awesome summer. Our was amazing. We went on a trip to the awesome nature of the Czech mountains, had tons of fun, drank some beer, rode the local concrete park and hiked up the surrounding mountains. Thanks to Patrik Paulínyi here are some great moments we had a chance to experience together on our #HFtripVrbno.

#horsefeathersclothing #sharedoffline

Video @patrikpaulinyi

Photos @jarasijka